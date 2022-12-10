ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Real ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Is Now Everyone’s Dream Vaca Spot, and Staff Are Loving It

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cb9ki_0jdq8yMW00
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Alamy

It’s safe to say that the second season of The White Lotus has many of us yearning for a glamorous Italian getaway, preferably one at the Sicilian resort where it was filmed. The slow burn of the hit HBO murder mystery is alluring all by itself, but only the most disciplined viewer could fail to be swept away by the rustic charm of the hotel where it’s filmed: the San Domenico Palace in the hilltop town of Taormina, on the eastern coast of the Italian island.

Guests at the fictional White Lotus, the show’s eponymous hotel, lounge on balmy balconies overlooking the Ionian Sea as they gorge themselves on cappuccinos and croissants day after day. The rooms are twice as big as most New York City apartments. And God forbid they need to talk to reception about anything, or they’ll be treated to a palatial lobby lined with red velvet benches that opens to an airy, stone-floored terrace.

To portray this luxurious experience, HBO bought out the San Domenico for two months beginning in February, according to a representative for the hotel’s parent company, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Such an undertaking must have cost a pretty penny, considering that a “superior,” one of the cheapest of the hotel’s 111 total rooms, goes for about $1,400 a night. Other accommodations, like the “Princess Cecilie suite” that comes with a separate foyer and living room, go for over $6,200 a night. And that’s all during off-peak travel season.

The results speak for themselves. The resort has piqued viewers’ interest since Season 2 of The White Lotus premiered on Oct. 30, according to hotel staff and executives.

Lorenzo Maraviglia, general manager of the San Domenico, tells The Daily Beast that the impact of the show on bookings and general awareness has been “noticeable.”

“Of course we did expect it to some degree, though it wasn’t our main consideration when we decided to work with HBO,” Maraviglia says. “The interest has been primarily from the U.S. market, and though the U.S. has always been strong for us, I would think that the series may make it even more so.”

The hotel only opened as a Four Seasons property in July 2021 after undergoing a change in management and three years of renovations, meaning the company has little historical data on reservations and search results. But web visits from internet users in the U.S. have increased tenfold from October to November as the show’s simmering plotlines continue to unfold, according to the hotel’s senior director of communications, Illaria Alber-Glanstaetten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nj3It_0jdq8yMW00
Alamy

Indeed, an analysis on Google Trends shows a web search spike that began the week of Oct. 30, culminating in peak interest for the private residence-turned-convent-turned-hotel this week, ahead of Sunday’s season finale. Users who searched for the hotel also Googled “white lotus” and “where is white lotus filmed,” among other show-related queries.

“The biggest impact has been in terms of awareness,” Alber-Glanstaetten says.

These are the kinds of results hotel chains are happy to pay for, though the Four Seasons maintains that it didn’t pay for placement and that it had no editorial control over the way the resort was portrayed on the show.

“It is a PR director’s dream to have your hotel featured as basically one of the characters in a movie or a show, as long as the property is shown in a favorable light, of course,” says Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research. “It can send bookings skyrocketing.”

And the fact that a dead body was seen being hauled out of the property in the first episode of Season 2—or that scheming sex workers seem to come with the decor on screen—hasn’t deterred people from checking out the premises.

“The truth is hotels do have hookers,” Harteveldt points outs, “and no hotel, of course, wants murder. However, in the context of a TV show that is obviously a work of fiction and where everything is taken to an extreme, no one is interpreting it as fact.”

Instead, the San Domenico’s allure is in its perceptible, TV-ready beauty. White Lotus creator Mike White says he originally wanted to set the season in France, “but when we went to the San Domenico in Taormina, Sicily, there was just something about it. Like, ‘This is it!’” he said in press notes from HBO shared with The Daily Beast. “From the San Domenico, you can see classic Italian villas dotting the coastline; the Greek theater; the mountains are behind you; and Ionian Sea is in front of you. I thought, ‘If you’re going to Europe, this is the view that you want.’ And the hotel is also a converted convent—it had a real vibe. There was a rich, dramatic potential that got me very excited.”

Writing for Travel + Leisure , one writer described how “this glamorous hotel blends its historic past with every modern comfort.” That historic past dates back to 1430, five years after the death of the wealthy Baron Damiano Rosso d’Altavilla, who became a monk and left the opulent residence to the Dominican convent in Taormina, according to a historical summary compiled by the Four Seasons. More than 400 years later, in 1866, the state tried to confiscate the property as it sought to suppress religious orders. The single monk left in the convent pulled out Damiano Rosso’s will and took it to his descendant, who then assumed control of the property and allowed the monk to live the rest of his life in it. In 1896, a new owner added a sprawling wing and turned it into a hotel. It has remained a coastal getaway ever since, hosting Hollywood royalty like Ingrid Bergman, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9AUO_0jdq8yMW00
Alamy

Along with passing interest from those of us who could only dream of such a vacation, the San Domenico’s new turn as the setting of a highly acclaimed TV show may be a boon for business in the long term. It certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented—Harteveldt remembers, for example, how the Fairmont San Francisco used to sell “St. Gregory” packages, named after the inn featured in the ’80s primetime soap opera Hotel . The show shot some of its exterior and interior scenes at the hotel, helping it attract a new legion of fans drawn in by the sweeping staircases, crystal chandeliers, and all the accouterments of grand, early 20th century design.

In New York City, the Plaza Hotel does something similar. An entire tab on the homepage is dedicated to Eloise, the titular character of the 1955 novel about a mischievous 6-year-old girl who lives at the Plaza with her nanny, her dog, and a turtle. Guests at the historic hotel, also managed by Fairmont, can enjoy Eloise -themed tea time at The Palm Court, complete with pink napkins and branded teapots. They can buy Eloise merch at the gift shop. And they can stay at the fancifully decorated Eloise suite for $695 per night, not including the adjoining “nanny” suite.

A White Lotus package, sure to be more TV-MA than TV-G, could be pulled off with some creativity. Worship at the chapel where an aspiring singer had sex with a pianist so she could advance her career? Take a boat ride to Palermo, where Tanya found her new friend having sex with his “nephew”? Or stay in the executive plunge pool suite where—you guessed it—Cameron had sex with two hookers while his wife enjoyed an impromptu night in Noto?

There aren’t any current plans to bring The White Lotus ’s on-screen camp and high drama to the San Domenico Palace for such an experience, but Maraviglia, the hotel’s manager, says the fact that new audiences are learning about his home is enough for now.

“It’s music to my ears to hear so much talk about Sicily!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Finale: All the Clues to [That Character’s] Shocking Death

Were the signs there the whole time?The explosive Season 2 finale of The White Lotus finally aired, revealing the mystery of who was the unfortunate soul that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) found while swimming in the ocean on the last day of her vacation in Sicily all the way back in Episode 1.After all the infidelity, the inferiority and superiority complexes, the nudity, the scamming and the sexual politics of it all, we ended up at “Arrividerci.” We also found out just how well this web of chaos has been woven by creator Mike White, as the seeds hinting at the...
Elite Daily

You Can Stay In The White Lotus Noto, Italy Villa IRL

Season 2 of The White Lotus is proving to be as entertaining as its Emmy-winning first season, and its location is just as bucket list-worthy. This time around, fans are introduced to a new group of guests visiting The White Lotus Resort in Sicily, Italy. With revenge travel on the rise, a European vacation may be on your to-do list for 2023 and you can stay in The White Lotus Noto, Italy villa in real life. Of course, the luxe stay is going to cost you.
HollywoodLife

Shakira Is All Smiles While Rocking A Wetsuit At The Beach With Her 2 Sons Amidst Tax Fraud Case

Late November isn’t usually a time to go surfing in the Northern Hemisphere, but when you’re Shakira, you make time for the beach. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Shakira, 45, took her sons – Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – to the beach in Cantabria, Spain. The singer sported a navy-colored wetsuit to keep herself warm in the chilly ocean waters, while her boys dressed in black wetsuits when they were out in the waves.
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Over New York Study Abroad Student, 22, Who’s Gone Missing in France

The family of 22-year-old study abroad student Ken DeLand. Jr., who has been missing in France since Dec. 3, are desperate for information about their son. DeLand, who is in his last year at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, is part of a study abroad program run by the University of Grenoble Alpes under the American Institute for Foreign Study group. His mother Carol Laws said an administrator with the study abroad program contacted her in late November. “She said that she had to file a missing persons report because they had not seen him in 24...
ROCHESTER, NY
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
Men's Health

The White Lotus

AFTER THE painstaking penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has become the most talked-about man on TV. Sharpe, whose full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, is a Japanese-British creative multihyphenate who has had a string of successes. At 36, he's created and starred in an award-winning dark comedy series around mental health (Flowers, starring Olivia Colman), written and directed three feature films (including The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and won a BAFTA as a scene-stealing sex worker in the Tokyo-based thriller, Giri/Haji.
TheDailyBeast

Comedian Mark Curry Accuses Colorado Springs Hotel of Racism

Comedian and actor Mark Curry, star of the 1990s sitcom Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, accused a Colorado Springs hotel of racially profiling him over the weekend while he was in town for a comedy show. In a series of videos uploaded to social media, Curry was sitting in the lobby of the Wyndham Mining Exchange hotel when a white man approached him and asked him to verify whether he’s a hotel guest. Curry asked the employee for identification but he refused. He also asked why the only Black person in the lobby was being targeted. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs,” Curry said to the camera. The comedian then said two men followed him as he walked over to a guest services area. He later vowed to check out of his suite that night. “Racism in America,” he said. “Fuck them.” The hotel has since apologized to Curry, offered to compensate him for his visit, and offered a free stay in the future. A spokesperson said they would have employees retrained to be more welcoming to all guests.Read it at TMZ
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale: ‘These Gays, They’re Trying to Murder Me!’

We should’ve seen The White Lotus’ ending coming from a mile away. It was right in front of us the whole time! None of the guests were ever going to walk away having the best week of their lives (hell, one of them was going to end up in a casket), which leaves us just two people who did: Mia (Beatrice Grannó) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), the two hookers living it up at The White Lotus Sicily.Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2.Though none of them end up dead—meaning they should take another vacation in Season 3—the “happily”...
TheDailyBeast

‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ Goes Way Too Easy on the Scamming TV Psychic

Eventually, every piece of pop culture minutia will receive an additional 15 minutes of fame via an in-depth documentary, and on Dec. 15 that spotlight shines on Miss Cleo, the late psychic whose TV infomercials were a ubiquitous presence between 1997 and 2003. Call Me Miss Cleo, however, proves to be a surprising non-fiction venture—for all the wrong reasons.Directed by Celia Aniskovich and Jennifer Brea, Call Me Miss Cleo revisits the rise-and-fall saga of Miss Cleo, whose career took off thanks to small-screen spots for the Psychic Readers Network (PRN), a call-in service that let consumers speak to a fortune...
wegotthiscovered.com

DJ Khaled is renting out his luxury crib for just $11 a night

Who hasn’t wanted to opportunity to stay in a high-end luxury pad, let alone one owned by a celebrity? Well DJ Khaled is offering just that for some lucky fans as he is giving away the chance to stay at a luxury Airbnb in Miami and let’s just say it’s a sneaker head’s heaven.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Take Place? Fans Have Some Thoughts

There's no time like the end of Season 2 of The White Lotus for fans to try and predict what happens next in the series. And many have already come up with theories about The White Lotus Season 3's location and what they believe the next season will be about. Honestly, creator Mike White should probably take some notes, because some of the theories seem totally possible at this point.
Robb Report

‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report

If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway.  According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
WWD

Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist

As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower.  Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy