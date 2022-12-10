ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

0-9-0, WB: 9

(zero, nine, zero; WB: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Cash5 Ticket Won $100,000 Thursday

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut Thursday night has won $100,000. The winning numbers were 6-9-12-22-24 and the winning ticket matched all the numbers. It's not clear where that ticket was sold. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 324,632,. There were a total of winning tickets and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

School closings/delays for Dec. 12

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Geno Auriemma coaches UConn women's basketball team days after mother dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marsiella. Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson. Auriemma's father, Donato, died in 1997 during the...
STORRS, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023

I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy