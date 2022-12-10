Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
2-6-9, SB:
(two, six, nine; SB: zero)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
2-6-9, SB:
(two, six, nine; SB: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0