Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game

When the season began, it wasn’t clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That’s still a reasonable question — but now there’s another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race? After losing 57 games a season ago, the Pacers are a .500 team at the moment — and that’s despite dropping seven of their last 10. Coach Rick Carlisle’s group can push the tempo, and the Pacers have a 22-year-old standout in point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana is not a team that should be taken lightly. “They beat us the last time and they’re ahead of us in the standings,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday when asked about not overlooking opponents. “There is more parity, I think, overall in the league and I think it’s good for the league.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO