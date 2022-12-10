ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

16-36-38-44-45

(sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $580,000

Comments / 0

 

