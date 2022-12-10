Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

Four years, I've watched as others scratched off lottery tickets and shouted with jubilation over a $100, $500, or even a $1000 win. And here I sit...not bothering. Oh I've tried and tried, but I am no good at gambling. I mean, I know what I'm DOING, but I've only ever come out ahead twice--once in Las Vegas when I got home with $225 won at one of those poker machines and once at Ellis Park when I picked up 45 bucks after correctly betting on a horse.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO