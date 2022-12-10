ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

1-7-2, FIREBALL: 1

(one, seven, two; FIREBALL: one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

