Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:
1-7-2, FIREBALL: 1
(one, seven, two; FIREBALL: one)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:
1-7-2, FIREBALL: 1
(one, seven, two; FIREBALL: one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0