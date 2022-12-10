Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five people have applied for a Tennessee Supreme Court seat that will open up in the summer. A court news release says the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater. Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from Knoxville. Greenholtz is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from Ooltewah. Rambo is a state chancery court judge from Jonesborough. Richardson is a trial attorney from Ooltewah with a sole practice. Tarwater is a law firm partner from Knoxville and previously was former Gov. Bill Haslam’s general counsel.
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Today, December 13, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, opens its first Tampa restaurant. Tampa will be the 5th new market sweetgreen has opened in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005380/en/ sweetgreen brings its fresh, sustainably-focused menu to the Heights District in Tampa. (Photo: Business Wire)
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani Palace, America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of the palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent 7 in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said. The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic...
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21,...
