BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department. The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.

BAY MINETTE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO