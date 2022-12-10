Read full article on original website
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile
A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores implementing new paid beach parking spots
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The next time you go the beach at gulf shores- you should expect to pay more than usual to park. 5 dollars more to be exact. The cost of daily parking is going up from 10 dollars to 15 dollars. Prices aren’t the only thing that’ll be changing in gulf shores.
WALA-TV FOX10
Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
talkbusiness.net
The Stephens Group acquires Quality Valve
Little Rock-based The Stephens Group, LLC announced it finalized its acquisition of Quality Valve, Inc. from Pfingsten, a Chicago-based private equity firm formed in 1989. Terms of the transaction, which closed Dec. 6, were not disclosed. Based in Mobile, Alabama and founded in 1994, Quality Valve is the leading distributor...
WALA-TV FOX10
Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
Baldwin real estate continues slowing trend, prices still rising
Prices for coastal homes increased 53 percent over November of 2021. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – The shift to a slower pace continues in the Baldwin County housing market as properties are staying longer on the market and closings on sales of properties are decreasing. According to Baldwin...
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Escambia County (FL) Commissioner Looks to Create New Fire Station for Paradise Beach
For five years, residents in the Paradise Beach (FL) area have been without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property, weartv.com reported. An Escambia County commissioner said the decision by previous county administration to close the facility...
utv44.com
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools help raise money for the Bay Minette Police Department
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department. The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
