Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile

A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores implementing new paid beach parking spots

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The next time you go the beach at gulf shores- you should expect to pay more than usual to park. 5 dollars more to be exact. The cost of daily parking is going up from 10 dollars to 15 dollars. Prices aren’t the only thing that’ll be changing in gulf shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
MOBILE, AL
talkbusiness.net

The Stephens Group acquires Quality Valve

Little Rock-based The Stephens Group, LLC announced it finalized its acquisition of Quality Valve, Inc. from Pfingsten, a Chicago-based private equity firm formed in 1989. Terms of the transaction, which closed Dec. 6, were not disclosed. Based in Mobile, Alabama and founded in 1994, Quality Valve is the leading distributor...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools help raise money for the Bay Minette Police Department

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Bay Minette schools participated in the No Shave November fundraiser which raises money for the Bay Minette Police Department. The SRO’s at Baldwin County High, Bay Minette Middle, Bay Minette Elementary and North Baldwin Center for Technology challenged each other to see who could raise the most money as a school. The SRO’s school which raised the most would be able to put a pie in the face of the SRO’s and administrators of the other schools.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

