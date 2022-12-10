‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Bosses Tease Matt Casey’s Not Returning Anytime Soon

NBC’s One Chicago midseason finales are over, and fans can’t wait to see what happens when Chicago Fire , Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 8 featured Sylvie Brett on a date after her breakup with Matt Casey . And while fans are hopeful that Brett and Casey will get back together, they shouldn’t get too excited. Here’s what the show creators said.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.]

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

What happens to Matt Casey on ‘Chicago Fire’?

Chicago Fire Season 11 viewers are missing Matt Casey. The firefighter played by Jesse Spencer was one of the main characters starting in 2012. Unfortunately, Spencer left Chicago Fire because he was ready to move forward after playing Casey for years.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television,” Spencer said. “I called Derek [Haas, the Chicago Fire showrunner] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes.”

As for what happened to Casey, he decided to move to Oregon to take care of the late firefighter Andy Darden’s children. He left to become the legal guardian for the kids. At first, he pursued a long-distance relationship with Sylvie Brett, though they later broke it off.

The show bosses teased that there are no immediate plans for Jesse Spencer to return

Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 fans hope to see Matt Casey — but they shouldn’t hold their breath. Sylvie Brett could find someone new, as she’s starting to go on dates now that she and Casey are done. “She’s gonna have some magical times dating, but there’s always the looming question of, was Casey the love of her life?” co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider . “And will that make it impossible to find that level of love again?”

The showrunners also left a clue that they haven’t been in contact with Spencer since he left. When the interviewer mentioned the possibility of Casey popping back in to sweep Brett off her feet, co-showrunner Derek Haas said, “Can you call Jesse Spencer for us and just tell him that you said that so that we can make that happen? That sounds great to me.”

“Jesse’s never far from our minds and Casey as a character’s never far from 51’s minds,” Newman said. She followed this by saying the showrunners would love to “have him back anytime” — another clue that she has not kept in touch.

When is ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 returning?

Fans will have to wait a few weeks after the Chicago Fire Season 11 midseason finale to catch the rest of the season. The season returns on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

While Matt Casey likely won’t make his return, Sylvie Brett will be. Viewers will also see more of the villainous Emma Jacobs after her sudden return in episode 9. Not only that, but the midseason finale left Sam Carver and Stella Kidd on a cliffhanger, so viewers will get to see if they make it out of the explosion alive.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

