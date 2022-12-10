Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
9-8-6-2, WB: 6
(nine, eight, six, two; WB: six)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
9-8-6-2, WB: 6
(nine, eight, six, two; WB: six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0