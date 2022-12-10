Read full article on original website
Gulf Shores approves public parking fee increase
Paying to park at Gulf Shores Public Beach accesses will be more expensive next summer.
‘Whatever it is, I’m against it’ almost killed passenger rail link
You can learn a lot from old movies. Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx summed up a lot of what goes on today in politics, business and commerce:. That’s from his 1932 movie, “Horse Feathers.”. The lyrics are right on target in Mobile, Alabama, which was founded because of...
Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile
A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Joe gets the complete experience at ‘Beard & Blade’ in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want the full styling and grooming experience, you have to check out Beard & Blade in Downtown Mobile. Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip and experienced the straight razor, haircut, steamed towel, even nose and eyebrow waxing!. Here’s how Beard & Blade describe...
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
talkbusiness.net
The Stephens Group acquires Quality Valve
Little Rock-based The Stephens Group, LLC announced it finalized its acquisition of Quality Valve, Inc. from Pfingsten, a Chicago-based private equity firm formed in 1989. Terms of the transaction, which closed Dec. 6, were not disclosed. Based in Mobile, Alabama and founded in 1994, Quality Valve is the leading distributor...
Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue responds to multi-residential structure fire over the weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire, adding a third red bulb to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Friday, Dec. 9, ECFR responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 900 block of Bremen Ave. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
WPMI
USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
WJHG-TV
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
WALA-TV FOX10
“Panini” Pete to open restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Restauranteur and Celebrity Chef “Panini” Pete Blohme and the Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board have come to an agreement for him to take over operations of the restaurant at Lake Forest Yacht Club. The spot on Mobile Bay has held many names and seen many menu changes over the years but, there’s a lot of optimism going into this new partnership.
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mild start of work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures won’t be as warm as last week, but it will still be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to low 70s through Wednesday. Isolated showers will also be in the mix, but better odds of rain come on Wednesday. This is our next severe weather threat on the Gulf Coast with rain coverage at 80%. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Straight line winds will be the main threat, but tornadoes are possible so make sure you are weather aware. By Thursday, the threat ends and we FINALLY see December air move in.
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Escambia County (FL) Commissioner Looks to Create New Fire Station for Paradise Beach
For five years, residents in the Paradise Beach (FL) area have been without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property, weartv.com reported. An Escambia County commissioner said the decision by previous county administration to close the facility...
