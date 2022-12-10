MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures won’t be as warm as last week, but it will still be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to low 70s through Wednesday. Isolated showers will also be in the mix, but better odds of rain come on Wednesday. This is our next severe weather threat on the Gulf Coast with rain coverage at 80%. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. Straight line winds will be the main threat, but tornadoes are possible so make sure you are weather aware. By Thursday, the threat ends and we FINALLY see December air move in.

MOBILE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO