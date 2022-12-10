Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell. Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue. Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played...
wtva.com
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
wtva.com
Body found in Noxubee County; cause of death to be determined
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The investigation into a body discovery in Noxubee County continues. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the body of a man was found on Friday in an abandoned house on Stewart Road. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identify the man.
wcbi.com
Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
wcbi.com
Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week. Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains. Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office installs two police cameras in the county
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. ( WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office has a new set of eyes and ears to help them solve crimes. The sheriff’s office has installed two cameras in the Cedar Creek area. They will now have a bird’s eye view of what happens...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
wvtm13.com
Clinton man killed in Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — A man has been arrested in a murder in Greene County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that Byron Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is in jail, charged with murder. ALEA says the arrest comes after a homicide occurred at a grocery store on Highway...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
wcbi.com
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
Commercial Dispatch
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison
A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Clinton Friday
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide that occurred at a grocery store in the Clinton community in Greene County Friday. According to a release from Sheriff Jonathan Benison, the Greene County Investigative Division, along with special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation launched a homicide investigation for the incident, which occurred at TJ&J Grocery, located off of US Highway 14 in Clinton.
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville
A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 4, 2022
Birmingham police officer arrested for domestic violence charge. The Birmingham Police Department said one of its officers has been arrested after the department was made aware of a domestic assault involving the officer last month. Read more here. Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl.
wvtm13.com
Missing woman in Hale County
The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person. According to a missing persons alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hester Brown, 78, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
