Several hospitalized after school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-88
Severa; people were taken to hospitals Monday following a multiple-vehicle accident involving a school bus. The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near York Road, authorities said.
WIFR
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident With Injuries on the East Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 6:45 am. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a bit. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County
At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Pole In Loves Park
If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Fire near Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a scene near Alpine. It happened around 2:20 pm near the 9700 block of Alpine. Details are minimal right now. That it is reported to be a vehicle fire. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit
The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12. Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived. She is described as...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects fleeing from police, Crash into a residence
Approximately 10:25 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE attempted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of. Broadway when the vehicle fled from officers. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the. 2200 block of Broadway, where it had crashed into an unoccupied residence. Both occupants. fled on foot, but...
Woman charged with battering 5 police officers, resisting arrest during traffic stop in Crystal Lake
A Fox River Grove woman allegedly battered five different police officers while they were trying to arrest her during a traffic stop in Crystal Lake, court documents show. Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of Fox River Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence, […]
Police search for suspect who robbed Belvidere Mobil gas station
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are looking for the man who robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1741 Pearl Street early Monday morning. Police said the robbery occurred around 5:03 a.m. when a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6’01” and 210 pounds, clean-shaven, and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirts, and […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Business Robbed, Police Asking For The Communities Help With Footage
On Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:03 a.m. the Belvidere Police Department was dispatched to the Mobil Gas Station located at 1741 Pearl Street, Belvidere, Illinois 61008, for a robbery to the business. Belvidere Police Officers and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and began searching the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We keep everyone anonymous.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Resident Hears Calls for Help From the Rock River, Rescuers Pull a Woman from the River as She Neared the Dam
Saturday morning just after 5:00, Oregon Fire and Rescue Crews were dispatched to the 500 Block of North 4th Street. This was due to a caller saying there was a female in the river, behind their home calling for help. Oregon Police advised the victim was in the middle of...
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
7 pounds of cannabis products, almost $20K in cash found after rollover crash in Round Lake Beach
Police arrested a Round Lake Beach man after he allegedly fled the scene of a rollover crash, leading to officers recovering almost $20,000 in cash and over seven pounds of cannabis products. Bryan I. Flores, 19, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with possession with intent to deliver over 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession with […]
Woman dies after crash in Park City left her and another victim trapped in car
A woman died at the hospital after a two-car crash in Park City Friday morning left her and another passenger to be trapped, authorities said. The Park City Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded around 8:55 a.m. Friday to Greenleaf Street and Greenleaf Court in Park City for a vehicle crash. Emergency crews arrived […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano
An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
Whiteside County K9 unit tracks down burglary suspect following pursuit Thursday morning
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A burglary suspect was caught in Whiteside County after a police pursuit thanks to the efforts of a K9 unit, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at about 8:10 a.m., deputies were on a routine patrol...
