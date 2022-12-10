ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

WIFR

Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County

(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident With Injuries on the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 6:45 am. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a bit. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County

At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Pole In Loves Park

LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Fire near Machesney Park

Sources are reporting a scene near Alpine. It happened around 2:20 pm near the 9700 block of Alpine. Details are minimal right now. That it is reported to be a vehicle fire.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit

The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12. Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived. She is described as...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Suspects fleeing from police, Crash into a residence

Approximately 10:25 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE attempted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of. Broadway when the vehicle fled from officers. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the. 2200 block of Broadway, where it had crashed into an unoccupied residence. Both occupants. fled on foot, but...
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering 5 police officers, resisting arrest during traffic stop in Crystal Lake

A Fox River Grove woman allegedly battered five different police officers while they were trying to arrest her during a traffic stop in Crystal Lake, court documents show. Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of Fox River Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours

We keep everyone
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

7 pounds of cannabis products, almost $20K in cash found after rollover crash in Round Lake Beach

Police arrested a Round Lake Beach man after he allegedly fled the scene of a rollover crash, leading to officers recovering almost $20,000 in cash and over seven pounds of cannabis products. Bryan I. Flores, 19, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with possession with intent to deliver over 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession with […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano

An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
PLANO, IL

