During the first substantial snowstorm of the season on Friday, Madison saw several inches of snow and slippery roads, with hundreds of traffic incidents reported. Dane County Emergency Services had received 221 traffic-related calls as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, ranging from slide-offs to crashes. This did not include multiple callers for the same incident, which would put the number of actual calls at more than 600 between 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO