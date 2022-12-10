Read full article on original website
I love lamp123
2d ago
I'm confused. Why are people so happy about this? Yes, it's good to board it up to keep people out of them, but the better story would be if real people lived in them and took care of them. Are standards so low, that they forget what it's like to have real neighbors?
Reply(4)
8
GarryAbramFischer
2d ago
That’s like having neighbors whom trash both there property and yours 7 days a week and then for one day only they don’t is that really the standard to rejoice over ???
Reply
2
Debra Stevenson-Robinson
2d ago
We are so proud in the 22nd Ward about how things are turning around when it comes to boarding up buildings. it has been a long time coming. Things are looking better for the neighborhoods. keep it up.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Comments / 16