Saint Louis, MO

I love lamp123
2d ago

I'm confused. Why are people so happy about this? Yes, it's good to board it up to keep people out of them, but the better story would be if real people lived in them and took care of them. Are standards so low, that they forget what it's like to have real neighbors?

GarryAbramFischer
2d ago

That’s like having neighbors whom trash both there property and yours 7 days a week and then for one day only they don’t is that really the standard to rejoice over ???

Debra Stevenson-Robinson
2d ago

We are so proud in the 22nd Ward about how things are turning around when it comes to boarding up buildings. it has been a long time coming. Things are looking better for the neighborhoods. keep it up.

KMOV

St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Iconic St. Louis Skyscraper Could Become An Amenity Rich Vertical City

In 1986 Southwestern Bell moved its headquarters into a brand-new 44-story office building at 909 Chestnut Street in St. Louis. Southwestern Bell would eventually buy AT&T, assume their name, and work out of the building until moving across the street in 2017, according to KSDK television. The building has been empty since then, however redevelopers want to turn the office building into an "All inside amenity-rich vertical city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

