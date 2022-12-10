Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
Related
Jalopnik
Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests
Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
coloradopolitics.com
Jeffco prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict man, appeals court rules
Colorado's second-highest court overturned a man's conviction for sex crimes against a child, determining last week that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove his guilt. James C. Johnson disputed at trial and on appeal that he was even the person who pulled a pickup truck alongside a 10-year-old...
Man charged with felony menacing after pointing gun at Boulder employee
A man was arrested and accused of confronting a Boulder Parks and Recreation employee who was cleaning up trash on Monday at Scott Carpenter Park, according to the Boulder Police Department.
FBI, Mexico police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide
A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release. Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching...
17-year-old charged as adult for attempted murder of police officer
A 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer during an incident that involved a stolen vehicle.
Aurora quadruple murder suspect arrested in Mexico Saturday, police say
A suspect wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late October has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Man shoots bowler who bumped into him, receives 23 years
A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood broke out Saturday night.
1310kfka.com
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Daily Beast
Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos
Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
vailgov.com
Vail Police Seeking Additional Information in Theft Case
The Vail Police Department is seeking additional information related to a theft that occurred near the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. A Textile Bomber Hoodie jacket, valued at $495, was stolen near the Tenth Mountain Division Memorial on the south side of the Covered Bridge during a photo shoot.
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
Boys arrested in Lakewood fatal arson won't be charged as adults
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The cases against 12- and 14-year-old boys who are charged in connection with a fire that killed a mother and daughter will remain in juvenile court, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The boys were taken into custody Nov. 6 on suspicion of...
burlington-record.com
Settlement reached in Shotgun Willie’s wrongful death case
After more than three years of combative litigation, and with a headline-grabbing trial just one month away, a wrongful death case involving a Glendale strip club has been settled. Attorneys for Dory Wright, the widow of former Kroger executive Randall Wright, informed an Arapahoe County judge Wednesday that their client...
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.
Comments / 0