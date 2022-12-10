ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Jalopnik

Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests

Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
Daily Beast

Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
FORT COLLINS, CO
vailgov.com

Vail Police Seeking Additional Information in Theft Case

The Vail Police Department is seeking additional information related to a theft that occurred near the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. A Textile Bomber Hoodie jacket, valued at $495, was stolen near the Tenth Mountain Division Memorial on the south side of the Covered Bridge during a photo shoot.
burlington-record.com

Settlement reached in Shotgun Willie’s wrongful death case

After more than three years of combative litigation, and with a headline-grabbing trial just one month away, a wrongful death case involving a Glendale strip club has been settled. Attorneys for Dory Wright, the widow of former Kroger executive Randall Wright, informed an Arapahoe County judge Wednesday that their client...
GLENDALE, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO

