Oklahoma State

Oklahoma working to expedite 13-year long waitlist for disability services

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Until recently, Oklahomans seeking disability services were on the waitlist for 13 years before they received resources. Now, the state is trying to change that. Oklahoma’s Developmental Disability Services Division claims that every Oklahoman on the waitlist should have the resources they need by June...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Tulsa woman recognized in Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa-based Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle Learning, was recently recognized in the Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30 list for her work in providing equity in education. Ugandan-born Martinson created Boddle Learning, a game-based learning platform in 2018 alongside her co-founder Clarence Tan. The goal...
TULSA, OK
Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
TULSA, OK
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
Center of the Universe to get big bang facelift

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At any given moment, visit the Center of the Universe and you're bound to see someone enjoying its auditory coolness. Even if visually, it's like a giant shrug. "You know, sometimes I wonder, why is anybody going up to the Center of the Universe, 'cause...
TULSA, OK
Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
TULSA, OK
Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
TULSA, OK
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
TULSA, OK

