Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma working to expedite 13-year long waitlist for disability services
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Until recently, Oklahomans seeking disability services were on the waitlist for 13 years before they received resources. Now, the state is trying to change that. Oklahoma’s Developmental Disability Services Division claims that every Oklahoman on the waitlist should have the resources they need by June...
KTUL
Film highlighting Ponca Chief Standing Bear to be filmed in Cherokee Nation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office and the State of Nebraska are helping filmmaker Andrew Troy bring the journey of Ponca Chief Standing Bear to the big screen. Troy’s narrative feature film, “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” has received...
KTUL
Oklahoma Human Services reports card skimming is affecting SNAP customers nationwide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services has been notified of an increase in card skimming activity nationwide affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers and others who use card-reading machines at grocery stores and retail outlets. The agency believes more than 100 Oklahoma SNAP users have been affected. This...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
KTUL
Tulsa woman recognized in Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa-based Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle Learning, was recently recognized in the Forbes 2023 Education 30 Under 30 list for her work in providing equity in education. Ugandan-born Martinson created Boddle Learning, a game-based learning platform in 2018 alongside her co-founder Clarence Tan. The goal...
KTUL
Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
KTUL
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
KTUL
Ornament artwork from Jenks middle schoolers put on display outside of White House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students from Jenks Middle School learned last month that their artwork would be displayed in Washington D.C. As part of the National Park Service National Tree Lighting Ceremony, decorated ornaments from Jenks were hung on Oklahoma's tree. JMS was the one and only school in...
KTUL
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Office earns international recognition for Native directories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is being recognized on a global scale for its groundbreaking directories which feature Native American citizens. CNFO recently won the Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers and Shakers Awards. This award ceremony was held at the...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one person was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. TPD says they are still searching for the suspect. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Center of the Universe to get big bang facelift
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At any given moment, visit the Center of the Universe and you're bound to see someone enjoying its auditory coolness. Even if visually, it's like a giant shrug. "You know, sometimes I wonder, why is anybody going up to the Center of the Universe, 'cause...
KTUL
Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza unveiled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership unveiled the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design was revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
KTUL
Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest convicted felon caught with fentanyl, gun during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a convicted felon during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with fentanyl and illegally carrying a gun. On Dec. 9 around 9 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on a car near 35th and Sheridan. Officers made...
KTUL
Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
Comments / 0