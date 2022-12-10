Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
La Yolanda Mezcalería Bar turns into Yolanda’s Enchanted Forest for December
Deck the halls with tons of cocktails, because ’tis the season to be jolly and bubbly. We don’t get much of a winter in South Florida, but Deco’s checking out a spot that’s bringing a little bit of the North Pole to the 305. Forget presents...
communitynewspapers.com
SANTA’S CIRCUS AND MAGICAL VILLAGE BRINGS THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO LIFE IN MIAMI AT JUNGLE ISLAND
Santa Claus is coming to town – and sooner than you expect! Santa’s Circus and Magical Village is bringing all the holiday fun to Jungle Island this year with an abundance of merry and spectacular attractions, activities, and performances. Miami welcomes a truly magical Christmas experience this November and December where the holiday comes alive for an interactive walk-through adventure land. Santa’s Circus and Magical Village opens November 26 and welcomes everyone until January 1, 2023.
margatetalk.com
‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16
A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
AM Bakery Lounge to Open with Baked Goods, Coffee, and More
The brand new cafe is awaiting construction
WSVN-TV
Grand marshal reception kicks off Winterfest fun ahead of 51st boat parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the 51st annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade rolls along the New River this weekend, revelers got to see this year’s grand marshals. A big crowd is expected to come down for the annual bash on the water, Saturday evening. It’s easy...
WSVN-TV
Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is all dressed up for holidays and ready to show you a good time
This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers. From three people. At first, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness … and maybe a few more, because you just sold your air fryers!. It takes a village to throw a really...
WSVN-TV
Children and teens take part in 5th Shop with a Boss event at Hollywood Target
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children and teens in Hollywood got the chance to shop with a boss this weekend. The Entrepreneur Education and Development Center held its fifth annual Shop with a Boss event at the Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday morning. Each attendee was given $100 to spend on...
communitynewspapers.com
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One
Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives May Be Coming Soon to One Coral Springs Restaurant
Is Guy Fieri bringing his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to Hellenic Republic in Coral Springs?. Our sources say he just might. Sources shared that the famous Food Network show would be filming at the town’s favorite Greek spot on Wednesday, December 14. We reached out to the restaurant for...
tmpresale.com
To Kill a Mockingbird in Ft Lauderdale, FL Mar 29th, 2023 – presale code
The latest To Kill a Mockingbird pre-sale password is now live! During this To Kill a Mockingbird presale you will have a great opportunity to buy sweet seats before the public. If you do not purchase your tickets to To Kill a Mockingbird’s performance in Ft Lauderdale during this presale...
secretmiami.com
Pinecrest Gardens’ Enchanting “Nights Of Lights” Kicks Off This Weekend
Pinecrest Gardens is once again shining bright for the holiday season for its Nights of Lights, giving Miamians of all ages the chance to frolic in some seasonal fun! The beloved light show, which is set to start this Sunday, December 11, is filled with dazzling displays. Every evening, the...
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
miamicurated.com
A New Source for Private Chefs in Miami
The dinner with INTUEAT chef Ben Schrank will go down as one of my best of the year. It was comparable to a seven-course eating extravaganza that I previously enjoyed at the hands of a two-star Michelin chef in Cabo San Lucas. A difference? In the case of the former, I was able to collaborate on choosing the menu with the chef, and it was prepared and served in my apartment for a party of four. It all happened because of INTUEAT, a luxury on-demand dining platform featuring private chefs in Miami and South Florida.
margatetalk.com
Bring Home a Shelter Cat or Dog Home for a Holiday Sleepover
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and loved ones. But what about the furry friends who have no one to spend the season with? That’s where the Humane Society of Broward County comes in. Starting Monday, December 19, select pets will be available for holiday sleepovers, giving...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to parade, visit from Santa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, is battling a rare form of cancer called childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. Her Pembroke Pines community on Sunday made her sure her...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people
PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
NBC Miami
8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts
Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
