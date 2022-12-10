ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medley, FL

communitynewspapers.com

SANTA’S CIRCUS AND MAGICAL VILLAGE BRINGS THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO LIFE IN MIAMI AT JUNGLE ISLAND

Santa Claus is coming to town – and sooner than you expect! Santa’s Circus and Magical Village is bringing all the holiday fun to Jungle Island this year with an abundance of merry and spectacular attractions, activities, and performances. Miami welcomes a truly magical Christmas experience this November and December where the holiday comes alive for an interactive walk-through adventure land. Santa’s Circus and Magical Village opens November 26 and welcomes everyone until January 1, 2023.
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16

A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight

As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
miamicurated.com

A New Source for Private Chefs in Miami

The dinner with INTUEAT chef Ben Schrank will go down as one of my best of the year. It was comparable to a seven-course eating extravaganza that I previously enjoyed at the hands of a two-star Michelin chef in Cabo San Lucas. A difference? In the case of the former, I was able to collaborate on choosing the menu with the chef, and it was prepared and served in my apartment for a party of four. It all happened because of INTUEAT, a luxury on-demand dining platform featuring private chefs in Miami and South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Bring Home a Shelter Cat or Dog Home for a Holiday Sleepover

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and loved ones. But what about the furry friends who have no one to spend the season with? That’s where the Humane Society of Broward County comes in. Starting Monday, December 19, select pets will be available for holiday sleepovers, giving...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works

Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people

PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts

Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
MIAMI, FL

