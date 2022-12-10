Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.
nbc15.com
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
nbc15.com
Five Nightclub holds active shooter training
The family of Christopher Miller says not knowing where he is is the hardest part. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More...
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
nbc15.com
UW Health Kids offers tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and parents are buying toys for kids of all ages. Experts at UW Health Kids is working to ensure it is a safe and happy season for all by offering tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids. According to Safe...
nbc15.com
Santa is coming to town in Sun Prairie
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning this holiday season, making it its first cross-continent tour in three years. It will make stops in south central Wisconsin this weekend. Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Dane County...
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
nbc15.com
Vigil held to honor victims of Watertown home fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A candlelight vigil was held Monday night to honor the lives of three individuals who died in a Watertown home fire last week. People joined together on Western Avenue to show their support and remember the victims. Officials have not released the names or ages of...
nbc15.com
HOT POCKETS® made shorts with actual hot pockets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing worse than biting into a cold hot pocket, especially when the wind chill is below zero, as is often the case during Midwest winters. Luckily, HOT POCKETS devised a solution that would also allow an option to those who like to wear shorts through the coldest months of the year.
nbc15.com
Madison East High’s new snack fridge helps fight food insecurity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides free food to more than 50 school markets in 16 counties, but getting students and their families to take that food can be a challenge. School leaders frequently find themselves combatting stigmas associated with food insecurity, which can prevent...
nbc15.com
Charlie Berens to hold book signing at University Book Store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Book Store will host a book signing event with Charlie Berens following the UW-Madison winter commencement. Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ He will be signing his book, The Midwest Survival Guide, which will be given to all graduates from the Class of 2022.
nbc15.com
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers...
Reminder New England: Please Don’t Put Your Pet Through the X-Ray Machine at Airports
Did your heart just drop? Don't worry the doggie is just fine but wow, I must admit this feels a bit scary for the little pup traveling through the Dane County Airport in Madison, Wisconsin. My sister was actually at the airport when it happened and told me about it. I've traveled through that airport several times since I have family in Madison.
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Daily Cardinal
Residents of Waters Residence Hall evacuate overnight after power outage
Residents of Waters Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison vacated the dorm due to a power outage Friday night. They were instructed by the university to find overnight accommodations with nearby friends, family or head to Carson Gulley Center where UW Housing staff placed residents in hotels on or near the 80 bus line, according to a UW-Madison Housing alert issued at 11:22 p.m.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
Comments / 0