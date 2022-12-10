Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend in business with the Purple Door for holiday party and toy drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter your profession, you're invited to come out to Brewster Street Ice House for reindeer games and charity. President-elect Kara Rivas of the Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend joined us live to talk about their holiday party that benefits domestic violence survivors via the Purple Door.
Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17. The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating. There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
KIII TV3
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
What will the weather be like on Christmas Day? It's a question that comes up often leading up to the big day. Here's what we know as of Dec. 12.
Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
Local Veterans Affairs office adds two mobile units to provide healthcare services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local VA clinic recently added two new mobile medical units to provide on-the-go care to rural Coastal Bend and Texas Valley communities. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System's mobile clinics will visit eight cities weekly. The units act as a way to remove the barrier of distance from veterans' access to healthcare.
Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your children thinking about giving back to others this holiday season -- one nine-year-old is leading the way. Nate Gonzalez founded the community project called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.
Pet Of The Week: Troy
Stop by and visit Troy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Century-old airplanes land in Rockport for annual fly-in, air show planned for 2023
The Coastal Bend Holiday Fly-in took place at the Aransas County airport. The event brought iconic planes from the 1920's to present day to the airport and offered rides to the public. Aransas County Airport manager Mike Geer spoke with 3NEWS and said 100 airplanes were there throughout the weekend for the fly-in.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Reindeer Run to support Bikes for Kids this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, one group in town raises money to purchase bikes for kids. That group is creatively called... Bikes for Kids! This weekend, they are bringing the magic of the holidays with a Reindeer Run and Walk!. The 5K Run and Kids 1K will starts...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
Islanders women continue long home win streak by hammering D-III St. Thomas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team continued its dominance on the home court with an 80-23 win over Division III St. Thomas Monday at the Dugan Wellness Center. The Islanders got out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back...
Wings Over South Texas Air Show will return for Buc Days next year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas tradition is getting ready to take to the skies once again. The Blue Angels were in town Thursday to discuss their preparations for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. Some of the Navy's finest Blue Angel pilots flew into Corpus Christi Thursday to be part of the special announcement.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
