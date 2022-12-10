ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
