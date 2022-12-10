Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Harris leads South Florida over Northern Iowa 72-69
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Tyler Harris had 18 points, Selton Miguel scored 17 and South Florida beat Northern Iowa 72-69. Harris made 5 of 12 shots from beyond the arc for the Bulls (4-6). Miguel grabbed six rebounds. Russel Tchewa recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field. Tytan Anderson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-7).
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KIMT
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
Corydon Times-Republican
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
Inspectors visited Marshalltown’s Colonial Inn on Oct. 31. At that time, the hotel failed inspection and was denied a license. Among the problems: live and dead “insect-like pests” in the guest rooms, sinks that didn’t drain, toilets that didn’t flush, and a sewer pipe was venting directly into the basement laundry area. (Photo via Google Earth)
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, December 12th, 2022

Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
iheart.com
GoFundMe page created for Heartland Crush worker hurt in explosion
(Marengo, IA) -- A GoFundMe page is raising money for a Heartland Crush worker who was hurt in the biofuels plant explosion in Marengo. The page aims to raise at least $25,000 for Cody and his wife Taylar. Organizer Dionne Halstead says Cody is in critical condition and on a ventilator after getting severely burnt Thursday. Cody and Taylar have a young daughter and are expecting twin boys in February.
