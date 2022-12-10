ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

TRUE 22 DMC course offers free tuition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College, as well as approximately $500 in required course tools, textbooks, and software. Students will still be expected to take on a partial financial responsibility for their course supplies.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Hamrick leaving Ingleside to head up to Rockdale

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Head Coach Hunter Hamrick is headed further up north as he has been approved as Rockdale's next football coach. Rockdale is located about halfway between Austin and College Station. Hamrick lead a resurgence in Ingleside after the Mustangs started out just 1-19 in his first...
ROCKDALE, TX
KIII 3News

Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Scammers banking on you sharing that heartbreaking Facebook post

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be careful what you share. The Better Business Bureau warns that scams in local buy-and-sell Facebook groups are on the rise and the scammers are banking on you sharing their fake posts, which are usually heartbreaking. The posts are attention-grabbing and often pull at your...
BEE COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Commercial Vehicle Leaking Diesel Fuel on HWY 77

BISHOP - (News Release) On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 11:42am Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, and NCESD3 responded to a stalled commercial vehicle on US-Hwy 77 and FM 70 that was leaking diesel fuel. The Deputy Constable's investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound and in...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy