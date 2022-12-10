Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Local downtown businesses participating in Mayor’s Merriest Decor Contest
Voting is happening now and will continue till December 25, and as you will see, the competition is fierce.
Local Veterans Affairs office adds two mobile units to provide healthcare services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local VA clinic recently added two new mobile medical units to provide on-the-go care to rural Coastal Bend and Texas Valley communities. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System's mobile clinics will visit eight cities weekly. The units act as a way to remove the barrier of distance from veterans' access to healthcare.
Local ranked-choice voting proponents say changing elections process would end in a more balanced result
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a movement to change the elections process in Texas that would eliminate the need for runoff races. That would mean less cost for taxpayers and candidates alike; and residents would only need to vote once. A ranked-choice voting system allows voters to rank...
Recent annexation approval leads to more growth for the city of Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is about 4000 acres bigger than it was -- this, after another round of annexation was approved by Portland's city council. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the city and control growth. 3NEWS spoke with the city and a handful of residents that are being affected.
Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs expected to take 2 to 3 days, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post. Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and...
TRUE 22 DMC course offers free tuition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College, as well as approximately $500 in required course tools, textbooks, and software. Students will still be expected to take on a partial financial responsibility for their course supplies.
Significant sinkhole on Yorktown Mud Bridge diverts traffic
All traffic traveling east on Yorktown will be turned around at Krypton Drive. All traffic traveling west on Yorktown will be turned around at Arman Street.
Tesla representatives address proposed lithium refining facility during Robstown public hearing
The community got the chance to hear from representatives with the electronic car giant Tesla for the first time Monday night about the proposed lithium site. The public hearing was held by Nueces County Commissioners Court in response to the proposed county tax abatement agreement with Tesla. The agreement could...
Hamrick leaving Ingleside to head up to Rockdale
INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Head Coach Hunter Hamrick is headed further up north as he has been approved as Rockdale's next football coach. Rockdale is located about halfway between Austin and College Station. Hamrick lead a resurgence in Ingleside after the Mustangs started out just 1-19 in his first...
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive, your donation doesn't go to just anybody. By donating, you directly help feed your neighbors in the Coastal Bend, with donations reaching all the way to smaller communities like Three Rivers. Linda Culpepper and Tammy...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi residents will soon have better control over their water bill
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents water bills for the next year are about to be set thanks to the winter quarter averaging method used by the Corpus Christi Water Department. Winter quarter averaging helps consumers by providing customers the ability to control their water usage in the winter months,...
Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17. The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating. There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities...
KIII TV3
Scammers banking on you sharing that heartbreaking Facebook post
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be careful what you share. The Better Business Bureau warns that scams in local buy-and-sell Facebook groups are on the rise and the scammers are banking on you sharing their fake posts, which are usually heartbreaking. The posts are attention-grabbing and often pull at your...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Commercial Vehicle Leaking Diesel Fuel on HWY 77
BISHOP - (News Release) On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 11:42am Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, and NCESD3 responded to a stalled commercial vehicle on US-Hwy 77 and FM 70 that was leaking diesel fuel. The Deputy Constable's investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound and in...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2