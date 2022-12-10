ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence

By Will Starjacki
 3 days ago

Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas

Martin Lawrence & Vince Carter

© Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Many top-tier NBA players become full-blown superstars at the peak of their powers. This allows them to easily assimilate into the spotlight alongside celebrities from other walks of life. One guy who managed to make many celebrity friends throughout his career was the legendary Vince Carter .

Carter had a unique pickup game experience with Lawrence

Carter’s lengthy career lasted 22 seasons, and he spent time with eight different teams. So not only was Carter familiar with many of his different teammates during that time, but he became friendly with many different celebrities rooting for the hometown teams he was playing for at any specific time.

One such celebrity Carter bumped into was Martin Lawrence, well-known for acting in the hit television series “Martin” and the “Bad Boys” movie franchise. Lawrence met Carter early in his career, but Carter took the time to tell the story of how he ended up playing a pickup game later in his career when he was with the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi alongside Lawrence and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas .

He said we met up in Abu Dhabi…We ended up in the guy’s gym shooting shots. And I’m talking about like getting it in, shooting shots for like two to three hours. It turned into a two-on-two, so random. Me and Isiah Thomas .” - Vince Carter, The VC Show With Vince Carter

Martin Lawrence may not be the best basketball player around

Playing alongside Carter and Thomas could be intimidating, proving too much for Lawrence to handle. Lawrence eventually chimed in, saying that he sat out the game, but he watched Carter cook during this friendly contest during his time on the court. Considering how good Carter and Thomas are, that may have been for the best.

Carter and Lawrence may not be a very likely pairing, but it sounds like they linked up for quite an interesting night of basketball during a trip to Abu Dhabi. Both guys are good at their respective trades, and while it sounds like Lawrence didn’t make much of an impression on the basketball court, it will be interesting to see if the two return to the court alongside each other at some point in the future.

