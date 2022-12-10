Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police CSI unit uses fingerprints to catch suspects
From a spray can, police were able to identify a man wanted for spreading hate through graffiti. The CSI Unit within the Atlanta Police Department say this is all a part of what they're trained to do.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta neighbors blame triple-shooting on gun accessibility
Some northwest Atlanta residents say they are overwhelmed with violence. People in the area of a recent triple-shooting said it happened because guns are too accessible in Georgia.
Murder suspect spotted by GSU officers, arrested in downtown Atlanta
Weeks after a man was found dead in downtown Atlanta from blunt force trauma to the head, his suspected killer was detained by Georgia State University police and later arrested, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals
ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood
ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday. Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported. Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference […]
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. "Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital
ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
Atlanta woman found stabbed to death in her garage in gated community
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman was found stabbed to death in her garage on Saturday inside of a gated community. Atlanta police said a woman was killed at her Buckhead house on Saturday, according to WSB-TV. The woman was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Eleanor Bowles, 77.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say. DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
Body recovered after trench collapses in Cobb neighborhood
A person was killed Friday after becoming trapped in a trench in Smyrna, officials said....
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta officer hit by car makes ‘miraculous breakthrough’ but faces long recovery
An Atlanta police officer who was hit by a suspected drunken driver while he was in the midst of a foot chase Monday night made “a miraculous breakthrough” in the hospital early Friday morning, his friend and colleague said.
