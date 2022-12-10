ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police show FOX 5 how CSI unit catches criminals

ATLANTA - It wasn't a gun, but a paint can that was used to inflict pain on members of the Atlanta community. Many can recall the repeated acts of vandalism earlier this year in midtown. Police caught the man using the rainbow crosswalk there and the Federal Reserve Bank plaza as sites to spread hate.
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday. Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported. Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference […]
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital

ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
