WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
FOX Carolina
Multiple agencies searching for NC woman last seen 4 weeks ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple county sheriff’s offices are searching for a a missing woman how was last seen almost a month ago. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Summer Phillips Ray was last seen on Nov. 13. Ray is described as five foot nine...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
FOX Carolina
One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10. A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to house fire in Taylors
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
WYFF4.com
Member of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged with felony hit-and-run
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Aaron Sarver. Sarver said Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by the State Highway Patrol on a felony hit-and-run...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.
A pedestrian died Saturday night in a crash in Greenville.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Man Faces Steep Poaching Charges After Dismembered Bear Carcasses Discovered in NC
A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly illegally killed and then dismembered three black bears earlier this fall. John Robert Bunkley, Jr., 26, has been hit with 20 charges, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission, including, three counts of unlawful possession, one count of littering, and three counts of failure to validate.
