FOX Carolina

Multiple agencies searching for NC woman last seen 4 weeks ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple county sheriff’s offices are searching for a a missing woman how was last seen almost a month ago. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Summer Phillips Ray was last seen on Nov. 13. Ray is described as five foot nine...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10. A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to house fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC

