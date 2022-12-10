Basketball: A few teams playing home openers on a busy Friday
The first full week of WDA Basketball action is nearly in the books, with teams playing their home openers on a busy Friday Night.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|#1 Minot Magicians
|86
|Dickinson Midgets
|72
|Final
|Girls:
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|54
|Dickinson Midgets
|64
|Final
|Boys:
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|82
|Watford City Wolves
|62
|Final
|Girls
|RV Legacy Sabers
|86
|Watford City Wolves
|40
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|76
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|68
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|68
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|43
|Final
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|56
|Williston Coyotes
|49
|Final
|Girls:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|89
|Williston Coyotes
|34
|Final
