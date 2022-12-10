ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball: A few teams playing home openers on a busy Friday

By Phil Benotti
 3 days ago

The first full week of WDA Basketball action is nearly in the books, with teams playing their home openers on a busy Friday Night.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: #1 Minot Magicians 86 Dickinson Midgets 72 Final
Girls: Turtle Mountain Braves 54 Dickinson Midgets 64 Final
Boys: #5 Legacy Sabers 82 Watford City Wolves 62 Final
Girls RV Legacy Sabers 86 Watford City Wolves 40 Final
Boys: Bismarck Demons 76 Jamestown Blue Jays 68 Final
Girls: Bismarck Demons 68 Jamestown Blue Jays 43 Final
Boys: St. Mary’s Saints 56 Williston Coyotes 49 Final
Girls: St. Mary’s Saints 89 Williston Coyotes 34 Final
KX News

