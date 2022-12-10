Hockey: Mandan and Legacy-Bismarck host east opponents
Girls’ hockey took center ice on Friday night with five games across the state, all pitting west teams against the east.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Legacy-Bismarck
|1
|Fargo North-South
|5
|FINAL
|Mandan
|7
|Devils Lake
|3
|FINAL
|Fargo Davies
|vs
|Williston
|LATE
|Dickinson
|0
|Grand Forks
|2
|FINAL
|Jamestown
|0
|Minot
|3
|FINAL
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0