Mandan, ND

Hockey: Mandan and Legacy-Bismarck host east opponents

 3 days ago

Girls’ hockey took center ice on Friday night with five games across the state, all pitting west teams against the east.

Legacy-Bismarck 1 Fargo North-South 5 FINAL
Mandan 7 Devils Lake 3 FINAL
Fargo Davies vs Williston LATE
Dickinson 0 Grand Forks 2 FINAL
Jamestown 0 Minot 3 FINAL
BISMARCK, ND
