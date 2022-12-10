ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City defends home court, beating Athens 72-56

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlDhk_0jdq4CrW00

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City boys basketball team won in the first round of the Mark Woitach tip-off tournament against Athens (PA) 72-56.

The Wildcats used the fast break to their advantage early on to get out to a lead.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Elmira loses second straight game to Watertown

The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. The Mammoth fall on the road 7-2. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Steuben County Health urges flu and COVID vaccines. Owego man...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her

Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
CANTON, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy