Johnson City defends home court, beating Athens 72-56
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City boys basketball team won in the first round of the Mark Woitach tip-off tournament against Athens (PA) 72-56.
The Wildcats used the fast break to their advantage early on to get out to a lead.
