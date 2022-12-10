ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

apophis is coming 2029
3d ago

yes. keep the masses drunk, high, and entertained...while the politicians and powers that be tighten their grip of control over us all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Homeowners turn to News 2 after problems with the builder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joann Cozart was ecstatic to be moving into her new townhome. The multi-level unit included a large floor plan with high ceilings. “Very excited, it is so unique and different inside, the layout and everything,” Cozart exclaimed. The 2nd floor looks down on the entryway...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action

An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Focusing On The Needy This Season

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is doing what it can to bring some holiday cheer to county residents now that Christmas is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 10, for instance, department staff was in downtown High Point giving away a lot of food to those who need it.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Register of Deeds Office Getting Back To ‘Normal’

The year 2022 has been one when the Guilford County Register of Deeds office went through a lot of changes – for the most part very good ones. In the pandemic years, the deeds office – like many county departments – underwent a massive transformation in the way services were delivered. Now, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen is taking a look back at the past 12 months and pointing to a return to normalcy.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

U.S. 52 lane closure to cause traffic delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The I-40 W ramp to U.S. 52 North is expected to have traffic delays due to a lane closure in Winston-Salem Monday. According to an NCDOT alert, the lane will be closed on U.S. 52 for maintenance starting at 9 a.m. The lane is expected to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy