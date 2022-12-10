Tyus Jones looked back for just a moment in the third quarter, and that’s when rookie Kennedy Chandler and everyone else on the Memphis Grizzlies figured it was going to happen. The player on this team least likely to dunk, who can tell you off hand when his last dunk in an NBA game occurred (in 2018, when he played for Minnesota, over LeBron James no less), was going to finally dunk again. Nothing stood between him...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO