SKOL Search: Josh Downs scouting report

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) runs in front of Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the third quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Downs

Height-5’10”

Weight-2180 lbs

3rd-year junior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 202 receptions, 2,483 yards, 22 touchdowns

Games watched: Miami 2021, Pitt 2021, Notre Dame 2022, Virginia 2022

Strengths

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) attempts to catch the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Downs is small, but he doesn’t always play like it. He has shown that he can play above the rim at a higher level than his size would lead you to believe. Another way that he maximizes his size is in blocking. While he isn’t the best blocker, he gives effort and shows really nice hand placement.

Quickness and fluidity are huge for Downs. He understands how to use space and uses his footwork and fluid hips to help him create space. This is very impactful in his route running, which is a major plus. Understands how to use fakes and leverage at the top of the stem, but isn’t fully proficient at it quite yet. His suddenness also makes a huge difference when creating separation and has the speed to gain it as well. His awareness is also superb. He just gets spacing and how to get open.

Vision in the open field is a plus for Downs. He takes the time to setup his blockers and hits the proper hole to maximize plays in space. That vision has led to being used in a versatile manner, having been lined up in the backfield, the slot and out wide.

Weaknesses

Downs has good hands but relies a little bit too much on body catches for my liking. I’m not sure if its coached that way or a comfort thing (uses body catches in contested catch situations) but it is something that’s worth noting.

His size and relatively slender frame don’t allow for a lot of natural play strength. It’s evident when he tries to break tackles and in blocking as well. Along with his blocking, will Downs be limited to the slot at the next level? He has the ability to win off the line of scrimmage on the outside, but didn’t get a lot of play there due to Phil Longo’s offense. Said offense also limited his route tree, as they ran about six routes in his 24 play playbook.

On screens and running plays, would like to see him sell the pass a little better. It felt somewhat lazy how he would come off the line when he could keep the release somewhat consistent.

Overview

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) leaps for a catch covered by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Evan Slocum (14) during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 8.1/10

Release 9.1/10

Route Running 13.2/15

Separation 13.6/15

Contested Catches 7.8/10

Tracking 8.4/10

Body Control 8.7/10

YAC Ability 8.8/10

Agility 9.5/10

Grade 87.2/100 First Round

Comp: Stefon Diggs

I don’t always give out a comp, but when I do, it hits me hard and fast. Downs is so reminiscent of Diggs that it just fits, especially with the quick feet and fluid hips.

Downs is one of the better wide receivers that I’ve watched in some time. He just understands how to get open and has nuance with his route running that comes from awareness.

The Vikings might not value Downs as highly as other teams due to his size, but his route running and ability to separate are tremendous. Those skills will directly translate, as will his likely excellent 10-yard split. I would love to see him on the Vikings.