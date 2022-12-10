Read full article on original website
WTAP
Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
WTAP
Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “In my eyes, if we have one bust that’s too many. I mean if we have any sex trafficking in our city, that’s too many for our city,” says Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl. “We have children and that’s or number one concern is the kids in our area.”
WTAP
VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s Vienna city council meeting covered many topics. One that stirred up debate was sports leadership involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA. Sports in Vienna are currently under split leadership - that means some are run by the city...
WTAP
Wood County first responder agencies participate in annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responder agencies across Wood County got together Sunday afternoon to ‘Shop with a Cop’. At this annual event families in need are able to buy Christmas presents. If it weren’t for this event today many children would not have been able to receive the gifts they wanted.
WTAP
Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956. Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these...
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg suggests avoiding pets as presents this holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Giving a pet as a present isn’t a good idea. People think it is a nice Christmas gift not realizing it is a 10-20 year commitment,” Executive Director, Gary McIntyre said. In March and April McIntyre says the Humane Society sees an increase...
WTAP
Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”
William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
WTAP
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
theeastcountygazette.com
Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases
As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
WTAP
Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser. Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes. “It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can...
Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Flemming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Flemming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
WDTV
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
WTRF
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
10 emergency crews respond to two-story building fire in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick […]
The French immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
