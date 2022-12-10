ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s Vienna city council meeting covered many topics. One that stirred up debate was sports leadership involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA. Sports in Vienna are currently under split leadership - that means some are run by the city...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956. Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”

William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Local FedEx distribution center opens for business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser. Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes. “It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Flemming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Flemming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
WEST UNION, WV
WTRF

Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex

MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy