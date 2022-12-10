Read full article on original website
1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades
The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs. Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades. The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs. Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50...
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50 years. Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50 years. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia new facility to …. Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia new facility to be double the size than its current location. Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus...
Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets. Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location
We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gives back to …. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you...
Those with nowhere to go this Christmas invited to free dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fight The War Within Foundation is having its annual Christmas Dinner and are inviting those who have nowhere to go this Christmas to come join them at no charge. Veterans, First Responders and families are welcome to not only dine but also to enjoy the camaraderie. Although their focus is on […]
News 3 Today Celebrations for December 12, 2022
Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody
A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was shot dead...
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding groundbreaking for new warehouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is taking the first steps towards getting their brand new warehouse – with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. That brand new warehouse space will be along Chatham Parkway. It will double the size of their current warehouse and kitchen space and is a $40 million project.
