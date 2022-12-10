ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 5

Randall Jones
2d ago

My prayers go out to his wife and family! Hope he is found and there is no foul play at hand. This world we live in is getting crazier by the day and no families deserve to go through this.

Reply
5
Rebecca Ramsey
2d ago

So sad!! I’m prayers bf this young man is found. Lord!!! Please allow him to be found alive.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Oliver Springs Man Charged in Wife’s Death

OLIVER SPRINGS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oliver Springs Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder. At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

BOMB SQUAD, ATF, POLICE CALLED BACK TO HARPER LANE SUNDAY, CHEMICAL MIXING

Less than a month has passed since the Knoxville bomb squad, FBI, TBI, Crossville Police Knoxville Fire Department was called to an apartment on Harper Lane behind CCHS for ‘explosive chemical mixing’ – they all were called back to the same location Sunday for, once again, someone mixing dangerous chemicals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the Verdun area on Sunday. James Tyler Carson, 29, of Edgewood Boulevard, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. According to a...
ONEIDA, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy