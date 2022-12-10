ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

247Sports

Antonio Grier Transfers To UCF

ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach's Mainland High School eyes first state championship since 2003

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's Mainland High School is one of a few Central Florida teams that will play for a football state championship. As the Buccaneers get ready for their biggest game of the season, every week at practice, they have to walk by the trophy from their last State Championship in 2003, which sits on the sidelines. It serves as both a reminder and a goal.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Destin Log

Exclusive: Ocoee 3-star WR Asaad Waseem announces college decision

Editor’s Note: Ocoee High School senior wide receiver Asaad Waseem has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Waseem had 82 catches for 1,481 yards with 20 touchdowns. Waseem also had 13 kick returns for 343 yards, 10 punt returns for 276 yards, 12 tackles and two interceptions in 2022, when he helped lead Ocoee to its first Final Four appearance in program history.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Uh Oh: Orlando Airport Running Out Of Jet Fuel

If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the next couple of days, be ready for some operational disruptions. As noted by @xJonNYC, there’s a bit of a fuel crisis at Orlando International Airport, and it’s going to get even worse later today. Specifically, per a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), Orlando Airport is expected to not have any fuel from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL

