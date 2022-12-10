Read full article on original website
247Sports
Antonio Grier Transfers To UCF
ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach's Mainland High School eyes first state championship since 2003
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's Mainland High School is one of a few Central Florida teams that will play for a football state championship. As the Buccaneers get ready for their biggest game of the season, every week at practice, they have to walk by the trophy from their last State Championship in 2003, which sits on the sidelines. It serves as both a reminder and a goal.
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Hescock, a former University of Central Florida football player, has died, the family said in a social media post. According to his family, Hescock, 25, went for a jog on Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. Hescock’s cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk...
Destin Log
Exclusive: Ocoee 3-star WR Asaad Waseem announces college decision
Editor’s Note: Ocoee High School senior wide receiver Asaad Waseem has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Waseem had 82 catches for 1,481 yards with 20 touchdowns. Waseem also had 13 kick returns for 343 yards, 10 punt returns for 276 yards, 12 tackles and two interceptions in 2022, when he helped lead Ocoee to its first Final Four appearance in program history.
fox35orlando.com
Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
Zaxby’s to Expand Central Florida Footprint
“The business model and the brand itself is like a family. We had looked at other franchises and it just didn’t mesh. Zaxby’s had similar values to ours, was on the right trajectory, and Zach (the founder) is an amazing man.”
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Ohio-based Italian Restaurant to Make Florida Debut
Plans are underway for the restaurant to achieve a March 2023 opening.
Uh Oh: Orlando Airport Running Out Of Jet Fuel
If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the next couple of days, be ready for some operational disruptions. As noted by @xJonNYC, there’s a bit of a fuel crisis at Orlando International Airport, and it’s going to get even worse later today. Specifically, per a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), Orlando Airport is expected to not have any fuel from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023
Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
WDW News Today
Speaker at ‘The Future of Lake Nona’ Event Indicates That Disney Plans to Move Forward with Lake Nona Campus Project
Earlier this week, an event was held in Orlando called “The Future of Lake Nona”. At the event, Jessi Blakely, the Vice President of Tavistock Development Company, indicated that Disney’s plans for the Lake Nona campus are still moving forward. When Bob Iger supplanted Bob Chapek as...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
