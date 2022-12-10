ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge

 3 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Detention Officer Will Martin was arrested by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said incident happened in Yancey County and involved a person vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also said they were fully cooperating with the State Highway Patrol’s investigation.

