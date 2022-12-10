Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah
The No. 4 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Again Ahead of Ranked Matchups
The Bruins moved up to No. 16 with No. 20 Maryland and No. 13 Kentucky next up on the nonconference slate.
Mounting injuries, desire to go in ‘different direction’ prompt Kalani Sitake to fire top two strength and conditioning coaches
BYU football: Kalani Sitake has made more changes to his coaching and support staff ahead of move to the Big 12, firing his two top strength and conditioning coaches
Pac-12 title game provided Utah the stage to highlight program strengths
It's been a little over a week since the Utes won their second-straight Pac-12 championship, after they defeated Caleb Williams -this year's Heisman winner- and the USC Trojans by a score of 47-24, and the Utes are rolling with momentum from the game last week. A total team effort from...
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach
PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
The Clearfield Falcons stun the Roy Royals in 45-44 comeback win
The Falcons took their first lead 40-39 with 1:03 left in the game on a baseline jumper by senior Austin Mitchell. The score entering the last period had the Royals ahead 33-27. The Falcon’s defense was key in the victory and made the Royals have three shot clock violations. Junior guard Peyton Kotter sealed the game with a layup and clutch free throws.
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
SALT LAKE CITY – USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy for his play during the 2022 college football season. The Heisman Trophy Trust honored Williams in New York City on Saturday, December 10. The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the top player in college football.
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
This woman has dedicated 50 years to election work in southern Utah
ENOCH, Iron County — Carolyn Jones has been a constant in the election process in Iron County since 1972 when she first started as a poll worker. Since then, she hasn't missed — or even considered missing — a single election, nor does she plan to slow down anytime soon.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
Country-rock guitarist to perform at The Spur, Dec. 18
PARK CITY, Utah — The Spur will host a special performance by country-rock artist Mark Mackay on December 18 at 9 p.m. as part of the artist’s Summer Slowdown Tour. […]
