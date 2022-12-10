ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

usustatesman.com

Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world

Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach

PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
PROVO, UT
thehivesports.com

The Clearfield Falcons stun the Roy Royals in 45-44 comeback win

The Falcons took their first lead 40-39 with 1:03 left in the game on a baseline jumper by senior Austin Mitchell. The score entering the last period had the Royals ahead 33-27. The Falcon’s defense was key in the victory and made the Royals have three shot clock violations. Junior guard Peyton Kotter sealed the game with a layup and clutch free throws.
ROY, UT
kslsports.com

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY – USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy for his play during the 2022 college football season. The Heisman Trophy Trust honored Williams in New York City on Saturday, December 10. The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the top player in college football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT

