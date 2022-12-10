Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO