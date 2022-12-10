ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
UNION COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
ANDERSON, SC
WNCT

Three arrested for stealing trucks in SC

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on November 23rd, deputies responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered the property […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

House total loss following fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC

