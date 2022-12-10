Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
FOX Carolina
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
WYFF4.com
Woman arrested following shooting in Pickens County, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Pickens County. That's according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, PCSO received a call at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday about a suspicious person laying in the road, near Highway 123 in Easley.
FOX Carolina
One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
Tractor trailers destroyed after fire in South Carolina
Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Greenville County woman who admitted to throwing mother's body in river sentenced, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County woman who officials said admitted to throwing her mother's body into a river, has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, of Mauldin, was sentenced...
Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.
A pedestrian died Saturday night in a crash in Greenville.
wspa.com
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
Three arrested for stealing trucks in SC
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on November 23rd, deputies responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered the property […]
FOX Carolina
House total loss following fire in Taylors
