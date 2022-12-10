ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cocoa for a good cause: Lafayette boy raises money for Junior League

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063k2x_0jdq2BlX00

A helping handful of cocoa — all thanks to one Lafayette boy with a dream: to give instead of receive this holiday season, once again.

"If you walked up to me and asked me, 'Why do I want this hot cocoa?' I would say because it's helping the community, it's helping all of us, and it would put a smile on your face," said 12-year-old Emile Myers.

This isn't his first rodeo, either.

He started selling cocoa for a cause four years ago.

"I mean our first year, we came up with the idea in October, and we did it quickly because it was kind of small," Emile told KATC. "This year, it took us six months to plan this, this was hard."

And with a new year, comes a new goal... $10,000 — this time for the Junior League of Lafayette.

"Our community is so giving," Emile's dad, Brach Myers, said. "When people hear that a child's doing this, they just start sending money, so we've been getting a lot of money, just $50 dollars, $100 here, and it just continues to add up."

Brach and his wife Carly, Emile's mom, couldn't be more proud.

"I hear adults saying, 'I wanna be like him, I wanna be like a 12-year-old'", Brach said. "Yeah, he's an amazing kid, he puts people, others, before himself, his own needs," Carly added.

David Varisco is one of those adults.

"I'm inspired by this young man, I've met him a few times and I'm just inspired by him," Varisco said. "What a great, big heart he has, it's amazing."

Roya Boustany is the President-elect for Lafayette's chapter of the Junior League. She told KATC she is in awe of such kindness.

"We're so thankful that Emile, who is a leader of tomorrow, has blessed the Junior League with this type of donation, and this type of event," Boustany said. "I mean, it really has brought the community together."

Blessed the Junior League has been, as Emile not only reached, but surpassed his $10,000 goal by more than $1500 at last check Friday night.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette

The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville

Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy