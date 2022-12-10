KPD introduces Project Positive Change for community

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i Police Department announced a new program they are calling Project Positive Change.

Between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15, KPD launched the program that aims to have police officers empty their loose change into a jar. KPD officers emptied their pockets through the two-month campaign to raise $462.

The raised funds were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Kapa’a at a gathering during Thanksgiving week.

“It was great for KPD to meet with and speak to the children at the Boys and Girls Club in Kapa’a. Project Positive Change was created to inspire others as well to make small contributions for the greater good so we asked the kids if they could match our monetary donation with a donation of Aloha by doing one good deed for three different people during Thanksgiving and the children said they were committed to do this,” said said Kaua’i Assistant Chief of Police Bryson Ponce.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“On behalf of the staff and club members, I want to say Mahalo to KPD’s Positive Change program for raising funds for the club. These funds will go specifically towards a family strengthening program that we are currently planning for Christmas. Not only is the club a place where we want to the youth to grow as individuals, but it is also a place where the entire ‘Ohana is positively affected by the club. It takes a village to raise a child, and I am honored to say that the Kaua’i Police Department is part of our village”, said Feliciano “JR” Guerrero, Clubhouse director of the Kapa’a Boys & Girls Club of Hawai’i.