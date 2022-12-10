Read full article on original website
Who’s Going to Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Finale?
Thank you to Mike White for gifting us with this seven-week long, Italian game of Clue. The White Lotus Season 2 airs its finale on HBO Sunday night, which means the show’s rabid fanbase will finally find out who dies. As he did in the Emmy-winning series’ first season, creator-writer-director White opened the season with the reveal of a death—or, in this case, multiple deaths.
Valentina Was the Best Character in ‘The White Lotus’
The White Lotus threw everything imaginable at us in its sensational second season. There was suspense, class critique, sex, murder, sex, stunning locations, sex, humor, and did I mention sex? What’s helped enshrine the season as unforgettable peak TV is its incredible cast of characters. Understandably, icons like Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Cameron (Theo James), Portia (Hayley Lu Richardson), and the now-legendary Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) received a lot of attention from fans. But it’s another character that stole the show at every opportunity: the hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), and she is the unsung hero of The White Lotus Season 2.
A Chic New Hotel in Paris Feels Like a Relaxing Home
Paris is a city that is enjoyed mostly by pretending you live in it. After visiting for the first time, you dream of one day having our own pied-à-terre here. But life and the sometimes eye-popping state of real estate here make it less than realistic. But to pretend to live here, well that’s my favorite way to be in it. I have my own little Parisian routine—pastry, espresso, cigarette—to start the day. And from there it’s all about how French can I make myself look for a week? Can I blend in and not look like a tourist? Create a totally different persona—dressing well, late lunch with wine, and a side of people-watching.
Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Take Place? Fans Have Some Thoughts
There's no time like the end of Season 2 of The White Lotus for fans to try and predict what happens next in the series. And many have already come up with theories about The White Lotus Season 3's location and what they believe the next season will be about. Honestly, creator Mike White should probably take some notes, because some of the theories seem totally possible at this point.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
Prince Harry says people were 'happy to lie to protect' Prince William, but wouldn't 'tell the truth to protect' him and Meghan
In a new promo for Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry compared the way he and Meghan were treated in the UK to the way Prince William is treated.
Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.
Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
Inside Tel Aviv’s Newest Luxury Hotel, a Bauhaus Ode to the City’s History
Tel Aviv’s luxury hotel scene is booming, and R48 Hotel and Garden is the newest ultra-cool stay on the block. Located on Rothschild Boulevard, the beating heart of the hip Israeli city, the 11-suite hotel feels more like you’re staying in your stylish friend’s home. The intimate...
Future’s Stylish New Miami Beach Mansion Has the Kitchen of Dreams
Earlier this year, rapper Future (born Nayvadius Wilburn) shocked fans when it was announced that he sold the publishing rights to his music catalog in an eight-figure deal. Now, less than four months later, he’s showing everyone what he’s doing with the influx of cash: buying up the block. Miami’s block, that is.
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'
Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
‘Little America’ Turns a Car-Kissing Contest Into the Year’s Most Heartwarming TV
Television is constantly getting bigger. With approximately 752,000 new ones released every week and new streamers constantly vying for your attention, TV shows are starting to feel more like big cinematic productions. The time where A-list Hollywood stars appeared in television was a big surprise is long gone; such things now feel commonplace. With the scale of productions on a steady incline— with shows like Rings of Power and House of the Dragon having eye-watering budgets—it feels like the days of small-scale, intimate storytelling are behind us. Thankfully, Little America is back with its brilliant second season, to remind us that there’s still a place for small, impactful stories.
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
Home of the Week: This $4 Million Bunny Williams–Designed Bahamas Cottage Comes Fully Furnished
If you’ve been searching the high seas for an island utopia, consider this property paradise found. A waterfront cottage in one of the most secluded parts of the Bahamas has just splashed down on the market. The home is located on Harbour Island, known for its stunning pink-sand beaches—and for being the most exclusive isle in the country. Part of what keeps the atoll so chic is its sensible approach to real-estate development—as illustrated by the Briland Club, one of the first residential areas on the isle created with an eye for attracting mega-yachts and their owners. The community is dotted...
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
DON FUEGO UNLOCKS THE DOORS TO DUBAI’S NEWEST SOUTH AMERICAN HOTSPOT EN FUEGO
On Friday 9th December, Atlantis, The Palm, conceptual partners, Solutions Leisure Group and the Master Showman, Don Fuego, will unlock the doors to Dubai’s newest South American social dining extravaganza. En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, promises diners an exhilarating and authentic South American experience, full of endless surprises, upon every visit.
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
This Three-Story Cartagena Bar Is Making Some of the Best Cocktails in the World
Alquímico, which has a different menu for each floor, is highlighting Colombian ingredients and experimental techniques in a stunning old mansion.
