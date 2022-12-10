Paris is a city that is enjoyed mostly by pretending you live in it. After visiting for the first time, you dream of one day having our own pied-à-terre here. But life and the sometimes eye-popping state of real estate here make it less than realistic. But to pretend to live here, well that’s my favorite way to be in it. I have my own little Parisian routine—pastry, espresso, cigarette—to start the day. And from there it’s all about how French can I make myself look for a week? Can I blend in and not look like a tourist? Create a totally different persona—dressing well, late lunch with wine, and a side of people-watching.

