Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO