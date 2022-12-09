ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo

Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
DELTA, CO
Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO

