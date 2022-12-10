ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

'Christmas Caravan' spreads cheer across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After helping Light up Louisville two weeks ago, Santa has returned and brought more Christmas cheer to Louisville. Santa’s Christmas Caravan, a holiday favorite, returned on Saturday. The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

UofL carpenter sets up the stage that he will walk across

Rob Elliott is a University of Louisville carpenter in Physical Plant. “I am a carpenter for Belknap and Athletics facilities,” Elliott said. “As a carpenter, I do everything from installing TVs, repair doors, repair windows, drywall, metal stud framing and flooring. I learn new things every day at UofL.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the American Red Cross is asking for those who can to give blood. “As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy