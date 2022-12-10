Read full article on original website
'Christmas Caravan' spreads cheer across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After helping Light up Louisville two weeks ago, Santa has returned and brought more Christmas cheer to Louisville. Santa’s Christmas Caravan, a holiday favorite, returned on Saturday. The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to...
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
School of Rock holds show celebrating Kentucky bands, opening of St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School of Rock Louisville showcased some of Louisville’s young musicians at their shows on Sunday. More than 100 musicians, between the ages of 8 and 18, performed classic rock music as School of Rock celebrated the recent opening of its second location in St. Matthews.
Here's how your child can write a letter to Santa Claus before Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hey Kentuckiana parents, are your kids ready to tell their wishes to Santa?. We are under two weeks away from Christmas and Santa is busy writing letters to children who are filled with good cheer!. But if you are looking to receive from Santa, time is...
uoflnews.com
UofL carpenter sets up the stage that he will walk across
Rob Elliott is a University of Louisville carpenter in Physical Plant. “I am a carpenter for Belknap and Athletics facilities,” Elliott said. “As a carpenter, I do everything from installing TVs, repair doors, repair windows, drywall, metal stud framing and flooring. I learn new things every day at UofL.”
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
LMPD looking for teenager missing from Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a teen that went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood Monday. LMPD said 17-year-old Joseph Abbott's guardians haven't seen him since 3:15 p.m. and are worried for his safety. Abbott has medical conditions that require medication police said. Anyone with information...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Louisville preschool donates nearly 4,700 canned goods to charity after month-long food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated nearly 4,700 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries. This annual food drive took place at both schools over the month of November. A spokesperson with the school says this donation will support...
wdrb.com
Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the American Red Cross is asking for those who can to give blood. “As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting […]
'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital. Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The second man died after being shot near...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
