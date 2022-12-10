ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'

Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How to navigate the holidays as a caregiver

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is here and through all the time off and family visits, it's important to know who will be at home. Perhaps, one of those guests on the list is someone who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or Dementia. Spending time together during...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Register now for the Mother and Son Superhero night Jan 13th

It’s time for the 7th Annual Mother and Son Superhero Date Night. Register now for this fun event on Friday, January 13th at the River Center. The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. and lasts about 2 hours. Dress like your favorite superhero and come for dancing, games and see other superheroes there. There will be a live DJ, and photobooth, prizes and dinner.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

Gynecologic Oncologist, Radiation Oncologist Join UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

Dec. 12, 2022 | Maria Ruiz, D.O., has joined the gynecologic oncology team at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) where she is treating patients with gynecologic cancers. Mausam Patel, M.D., is a new radiation oncologist treating patients at the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Center in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
tsu.edu

Summer Salutatorian Ryan Davis Preparing for Life of Service

Ryan R. Davis, a native of Little Rock, Ark., graduated in the summer of 2022 as the salutatorian with a 3.75 GPA. While a student in the School of Communication, the broadcast journalism major spent time reporting on high profile local stories such as interviewing victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld incident and the family of George Floyd during the football stadium dedication at Jack Yates High School where Floyd graduated.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Parents of missing White County teen want answers

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

