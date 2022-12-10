Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'
Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
Salvation Army making a difference for homeless in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every year, thousands of people volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign with the mission of gathering donations to help those in need. In Hot Springs, the organization is going the extra mile to help people without a home. This...
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
How to navigate the holidays as a caregiver
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is here and through all the time off and family visits, it's important to know who will be at home. Perhaps, one of those guests on the list is someone who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or Dementia. Spending time together during...
mysaline.com
Register now for the Mother and Son Superhero night Jan 13th
It’s time for the 7th Annual Mother and Son Superhero Date Night. Register now for this fun event on Friday, January 13th at the River Center. The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. and lasts about 2 hours. Dress like your favorite superhero and come for dancing, games and see other superheroes there. There will be a live DJ, and photobooth, prizes and dinner.
uams.edu
Gynecologic Oncologist, Radiation Oncologist Join UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Dec. 12, 2022 | Maria Ruiz, D.O., has joined the gynecologic oncology team at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) where she is treating patients with gynecologic cancers. Mausam Patel, M.D., is a new radiation oncologist treating patients at the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Center in North Little Rock.
tsu.edu
Summer Salutatorian Ryan Davis Preparing for Life of Service
Ryan R. Davis, a native of Little Rock, Ark., graduated in the summer of 2022 as the salutatorian with a 3.75 GPA. While a student in the School of Communication, the broadcast journalism major spent time reporting on high profile local stories such as interviewing victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld incident and the family of George Floyd during the football stadium dedication at Jack Yates High School where Floyd graduated.
City of Little Rock completes construction on new all-inclusive playground
The city of Little Rock now has a new location where children of all backgrounds can play.
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a man roughly 3 years ago. Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision, was arrested by police in early 2020.
Kait 8
Parents of missing White County teen want answers
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
Walmart announces Top Toy list for 2022 holiday season
Walmart announced its Top Toy List for the 2022 holiday season.
Little Rock police investigating possible homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
KYTV
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
Little Rock family still searching for answers one year after loved one was gunned down
A family cries out for answers after their loved one was killed, almost one year ago, in the capital city.
mysaline.com
Oak Glenn neighborhood invites public to Luminary Display Dec 17 with thousands of lights
The Oak Glenn Neighborhood in Bryant will host their 6th Night of Lights, a luminary display. Come with the whole family on Saturday, December 17th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to enjoy thousands of luminaries as well as homes decorated for the holidays. The Oak Glenn neighborhood is located off Hilldale Road, one block after the Hilltop Roundabout.
mysaline.com
Broadway family establishes ASU System scholarship for Saline County Career Tech students
Family and friends of the late Charles and Bertha Broadway of Bryant have established the Charles and Bertha Broadway Memorial Scholarship to honor their lives and their recognition of the importance of education to their family. The endowed gift, made possible by memorial contributions and the family, creates the first-ever...
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0