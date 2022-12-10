Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
After losing 57 games a season ago, the Indiana Pacers are a
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Masterful performance in return
Doncic supplied 38 points (13-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Thunder. Doncic picked right up where he left off, carrying the Mavericks to a much-needed victory over a tenacious Thunder team. After taking the night off in the last game due to a quad strain, Doncic showed no signs of rust, even connecting on nine of 10 shots from the free throw line. The Mavericks will need Doncic firing on all cylinders on a nightly basis if they hope to press for a high playoff seed, meaning his value is all but locked in ROS, barring injury.
Why the win over the Hawks shows the potential of the Memphis Grizzlies' bench
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s eight blocks may have deflected your attention away from what else was happening while the Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists in three quarters while dropping off a nifty bounce pass into the hands of Xavier Tillman Sr. John Konchar threw a no-look transition pass to Dillon Brooks that would have even been impressive by Ja Morant’s standards. Kennedy Chandler got the...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan
After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league’s accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Departs with sprained ankle
Middleton departed Sunday's game at Houston due to a sprained left ankle and will not return. Playing in his fifth game since missing the first month-plus of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, Middleton appeared to sustain the sprained ankle midway through the first quarter. He exited after roughly five minutes and did not re-enter the game until early in the second quarter, when he appeared to still be bothered by the injury. Until further notice, Middleton should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Warriors in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
