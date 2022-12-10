ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Couple creates tradition in Portland for the holidays

By Esmeralda Zamora
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
If you don't know what to do with your kiddos this weekend, a Portland couple has opened their home to bring joy and Christmas spirit to all the little ones.

The couple has started a new tradition and special event for the city of Portland and surrounding areas.

Abel and Reynaldo Molina started placing a letters to Santa mailbox in their front yard last year and brought it back again this year.

Abel tells us that by Dec.7, they had received a little over 500 letters. The couple reads every child's letter and writes them back and delivers them as Santa Claus, and sometimes add a little extra

"It does make us emotional sometimes, what we do is we read the letter and if we do have the funds available we tend to buy something off of their list, and deliver the letter we drop off the letter plus the gift," said Abel.

This weekend on Dec. 10 they will be hosting an event at their home, Santa and the Grinch will be in attendance.

There will be snow cones, hot dogs, free photos, and gifts while supplies last. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2309 willow drive in Portland.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

