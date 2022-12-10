ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year’s ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.
IOWA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health data manager who accused officials of wanting to manipulate COVID-19 statistics has reached an agreement with prosecutors on a felony charge that she illegally accessed state computers. Rebekah Jones signed an agreement admitting guilt. That charge will be dropped if she pays $20,000 in fees, performs community service and sees a mental health counselor. Jones was fired in early 2020 after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make the state’s COVID statistics look better so Gov. Ron DeSantis could reopen businesses. Authorities say she illegally accessed state computers months later to send a message to employees. Jones said she accept the offer to end the “charade” of justice she faced.
FLORIDA STATE
Nevada Current

Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Republican National Committeewoman, erstwhile Las Vegas City councilwoman, gubernatorial campaign deserter, defeated state treasurer candidate, perpetual target of investigations, Trump-worshiping 2020 election denier, Marjorie Taylor Greene wannabe, and all around multipurpose vulgarian Michele Fiore has reportedly moved to Nye County and applied to fill a vacant job as a justice of the peace in […] The post Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Jury Convicts Las Vegas Man of Tax Fraud

A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas man for executing a fraudulent tax withholding scheme in an attempt to obtain nearly $1 million in tax refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns for himself and his companies. Following a four-day trial, Anthony Uvari (57) was found guilty of four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people have since confessed to committing. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is backing Lamar Johnson in his effort to vacate his conviction. But the Missouri attorney general’s office says Johnson was rightfully convicted and should remain in prison. Monday’s hearing in St. Louis Circuit Court is expected to last up to five days. Johnson was convicted in 1995 of killing a man over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

