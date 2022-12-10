Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
Families, inmates demand change as 19 Nevada prisoners continue hunger strike into 9th day
Twenty-four inmates continued their hunger strike Friday at the Ely State Prison, with 19 of them having not eaten in 9 days, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Is a front license plate required in Nevada?
With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
FOX 28 Spokane
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year’s ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health data manager who accused officials of wanting to manipulate COVID-19 statistics has reached an agreement with prosecutors on a felony charge that she illegally accessed state computers. Rebekah Jones signed an agreement admitting guilt. That charge will be dropped if she pays $20,000 in fees, performs community service and sees a mental health counselor. Jones was fired in early 2020 after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make the state’s COVID statistics look better so Gov. Ron DeSantis could reopen businesses. Authorities say she illegally accessed state computers months later to send a message to employees. Jones said she accept the offer to end the “charade” of justice she faced.
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say. Two unrestrained toddlers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said. A’s future home will be decided in 2023. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM UTC. Time...
knpr
'Can my HOA do that?': Love them or hate them, they hold the power
More than 69 million Americans —about 20% of the country— live in an area governed by a homeowners association. In Nevada, the percent is higher —about one-third of the housing units, some 500,000 homes, are part of HOAs. Some people love them, some hate them; for some,...
Las Vegas Schools Hire Trappers for 2 Dozen Cats — But Won’t Say Where They Went
The Clark County School District hired a pest control company last month to trap and remove close to two dozen cats from a Las Vegas high school, but officials refuse to say what was to become of the creatures. “Desert Squad Pest and Wildlife will do 1 month of trapping for feral cats underneath the […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman writes children's book about her struggles with infertility
Infertility is an issue many couples go through however, it is usually not openly discussed. A Las Vegas woman is using her struggles to get pregnant and turning them into a children's book. Las Vegas woman writes children’s book about her …. Infertility is an issue many couples go...
Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Republican National Committeewoman, erstwhile Las Vegas City councilwoman, gubernatorial campaign deserter, defeated state treasurer candidate, perpetual target of investigations, Trump-worshiping 2020 election denier, Marjorie Taylor Greene wannabe, and all around multipurpose vulgarian Michele Fiore has reportedly moved to Nye County and applied to fill a vacant job as a justice of the peace in […] The post Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye appeared first on Nevada Current.
25 inmates refuse to eat as Nevada prison hunger strike continues into 6th day
More than two dozen inmates were refusing to eat at Ely State Prison as of Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The number dropped from approximately 40 from the prior day.
2news.com
Jury Convicts Las Vegas Man of Tax Fraud
A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas man for executing a fraudulent tax withholding scheme in an attempt to obtain nearly $1 million in tax refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns for himself and his companies. Following a four-day trial, Anthony Uvari (57) was found guilty of four...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
Man who shot Chinatown waiter several times sentenced to a minimum of 7 years in prison
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
‘I believe Jan. 6 was a national tragedy,’ Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas sentenced to federal prison
A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas to 63 months in prison, ordering him to also pay a $2,000 fine.
8newsnow.com
Food bank volunteer recalls her own experience with hunger while living in Southern Nevada
This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on bay area food banks... A volunteer there knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her. Reed Cowan tells us her story and her tie to Southern Nevada.
FOX 28 Spokane
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people have since confessed to committing. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is backing Lamar Johnson in his effort to vacate his conviction. But the Missouri attorney general’s office says Johnson was rightfully convicted and should remain in prison. Monday’s hearing in St. Louis Circuit Court is expected to last up to five days. Johnson was convicted in 1995 of killing a man over a $40 drug debt and received a life sentence.
