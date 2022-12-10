Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Benny Williams connected on a free throw to seal off a four-point play midway through the second half, Syracuse shouldn’t have been breathing a sign of relief. By that point in the game, SU likely didn’t even expect its starters to be on the court. Against Monmouth, the Orange’s worst opponent this season per KenPom, Syracuse was supposed to run away with the game early and coast to a fourth-straight win. Instead, it found itself in a battle to regain even a two-possession lead on one of college basketball’s most inexperienced teams.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO