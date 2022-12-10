Read full article on original website
Fayetteville man gets more than 15 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Dec. 9 to more than 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Fayetteville Man Sentenced Gets Over 15 Years In Federal Prison For Trafficking Meth
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – A Fayetteville man was sentenced on December 9, 2022, to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to court documents, In October of 2021 detectives with the
Fort Smith police looking for pair of missing teens
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12.
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
Arkansas Woman Gets Over 9 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking
ROGERS, AR. – A Rogers Woman was sentenced on Friday to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Van Buren pharmacy goes to court with drug supplier over a threatening letter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from...
KYTV
Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
KATV
Fort Smith man convicted of killing man, beats him with baseball bat, shoots him 5 times
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was convicted of killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas.
KATV
Pope County Sheriff's Office need help identifying forgery case individuals
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pope County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they need the public to help with identifying a few suspects. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects are believed to be involved in a forgery case. The sheriff's office said those who can identify these individuals to...
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Dec. 10 night in Springdale. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Ave. at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, SPD say they found a man...
FBI confirms involvement in arrest of Johnson County Sheriff
The FBI confirmed that it was involved in the December 3 arrest of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens.
talkbusiness.net
Respiratory illnesses not pressuring Fort Smith metro hospitals
Like most of the country, the Fort Smith metro is seeing an increase in the flu and other respiratory illnesses as the holidays approach, but officials with area hospitals say they are not seeing a strain. On Dec. 5, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement regarding RSV,...
Springdale death after car hits pedestrian
Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.
