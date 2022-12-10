ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
HARRISON, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Dec. 10 night in Springdale. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Ave. at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, SPD say they found a man...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Respiratory illnesses not pressuring Fort Smith metro hospitals

Like most of the country, the Fort Smith metro is seeing an increase in the flu and other respiratory illnesses as the holidays approach, but officials with area hospitals say they are not seeing a strain. On Dec. 5, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement regarding RSV,...
FORT SMITH, AR

