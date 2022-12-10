In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.

