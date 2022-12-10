ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County

The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ

