In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
Kari Lake alleges ‘intentional misconduct’ in lawsuit that seeks to overturn election loss to Hobbs
[RELATED SATIRE] Kari Lake Claims Victory in Georgia Runoff || Photograph by Justin Sullivan / Getty. Former candidate for governor Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit asking the courts to set aside her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and declare her the winner instead. If a judge won’t...
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement.
Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
Republican who lost Arizona Attorney General race asks judge to declare him winner
PHOENIX -- Republican Abe Hamadeh asked a judge Friday to declare him the winner in the race for Arizona attorney general despite the fact that the final official tally showed him losing to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes. Attorney Tim La Sota said that the general election was "afflicted...
Kari Lake, A Voter Fraud Defendant, Sues The Arizona Election Officials
Republican Kari Lake, who lost the election for governor in November, sued Arizona election officials on Friday to protest the results of the vote-counting and certification process and to demand that she be recognized as the victor despite the absence of any proof of voter fraud.
Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County
The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit in bid to overturn Arizona election
Kari Lake, the GOP candidate who lost Arizona's governor race in November, filed a lawsuit Friday challenging certification of the state's election results and seeking a court order that declares her the winner. The 70-page lawsuit from Lake, a prominent election denier and Trump ally, contains numerous inaccuracies about the...
Arizona sheriff calls on Gov. Ducey to stop sending shipping containers to border for makeshift wall
The sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona says he will start making arrests if shipping crates are placed along the border on federal lands.
Trial starts for Phoenix man charged with seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack
PHOENIX – The trial started Monday for a Phoenix man and three others charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo is accused of participating in an effort by the Oath Keepers to stop Congress from certifying...
Kari Lake Lawsuit Exposes Election Process Complexities in Maricopa County, Reliance on Third-Party Vendor
A lawsuit filed Friday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake contesting the results in the November 8, 2022, election in Maricopa County exposes, among other things, the complexities of the process for mail-in and drop-box ballots and the county’s reliance on a third-party vendor for essential election functions. The...
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
Kari Lake lawsuit alleges thousands of illegal votes counted during midterm election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit on Friday evening against current Secretary of State and opponent Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials over how the midterm election was handled. Lake’s lawyers say the number of illegal votes cast in the general election exceeded the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
