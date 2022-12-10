Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later
5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
advantagenews.com
One year anniversary of tornado that killed 6 at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville
It’s the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. No fines were issued by OSHA, which determined Amazon met the minimum federal guidelines for severe weather policies. But the agency ordered the company to review how it responds to severe weather after six workers were killed when a portion of the facility collapsed.
stlpublicradio.org
Amazon warehouse where 6 died is nearly rebuilt but won’t have storm shelter
EDWARDSVILLE — The Amazon warehouse where six employees died in a tornado a year ago Saturday is nearly rebuilt. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said Friday there’s “a lot of emotion tied up this weekend” remembering what happened. “It's just a really sad, somber time,” she said....
A thief tried to ruin Christmas in Maplewood, and it wasn't the Grinch
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Setting up their Nativity scene is something the Simonpietri family has looked forward to every year for decades. But this year, half of their decorations were stolen right off their own front lawn. "I've had this Nativity scene for like over 30 years," Diana Simonpietri said.
starvedrock.media
Waterloo waits to crown a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts winner — and parties in the process
WATERLOO — A Catholic school fundraiser has been drawing hundreds, and now thousands, of people to this Metro East town every Tuesday night for months as players hope for their chance to win a $1 million jackpot in the region’s latest Queen of Hearts raffle. As drawings have...
Motorcycling Santa joins Angels' Arms holiday party for foster families in St. Louis area
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Angels' Arms held a holiday party Sunday at the Kirkwood Community Center where foster families and staff gathered for a good cause. The organization helps more than 750 children in the Angels' Arms family. To donate to a good cause, click here. The nonprofit's mission is...
Career Central: Concentrix of Arnold hosts family-focused Holiday Career Fair
ST. LOUIS — Two job fairs this week will give you another chance to get a job before the holidays. Concentrix Corporation, which bills itself as a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, will host a family-focused Holiday Career Fair on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Belleville couple...
Warning: Mail in postal deposit boxes overnight at risk of being stolen
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police are warning people that mail left in deposit boxes overnight may be at risk of being stolen. The Richmond Heights Police Department says that mail should not be left in the boxes after the last pickup time. Those times are typically listed on the mailboxes. You can always drop mail […]
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
Hanukkah: What you should know about Judaism’s ‘festival of lights’
ST. LOUIS — The eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah, or Chanukah, is coming up soon and Jews from across the world will be celebrating. The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, according to History.com. It was there that Jews had risen up against their oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt, legend states.
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
St. Louis weighs $300M plan to transform AT&T tower into 'vertical city'
ST. LOUIS — The proposal for a $300 million “vertical city” mixed-use redevelopment of the former AT&T tower comes from a local developer, who is asking for city tax incentives. St. Louis-based Advantes Group is listed as the developer in city documents for The Beacon on Chestnut,...
Clara B's Kitchen Table Is Moving to a Larger Space
The Belleville restaurant will share the building with local roaster LongStory Coffee
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
FOX2now.com
Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping St. Louis animal rescue
Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her, he is helping a St. Louis organization that helps stray dogs. Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping …. Country singer Kenny Chesney recently lost his rescue dog named Ruby. To honor her,...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0