Edwardsville, IL

The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later

5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
One year anniversary of tornado that killed 6 at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

It’s the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. No fines were issued by OSHA, which determined Amazon met the minimum federal guidelines for severe weather policies. But the agency ordered the company to review how it responds to severe weather after six workers were killed when a portion of the facility collapsed.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Belleville couple...
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s

It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
